Welcome to St. Michael School

St. Michael School
Rooted in FAITH. United in LOVE. Strengthened in CHRIST. WE ARE ONE.
A School of Excellence
St. Michael School has been accredited by Cognia since 2006 and is a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
A Technology Forward School
Kindergarten-8th grade have 1:1 Chromebooks throughout the curriculum and Pre-K enjoys exploring on iPads.
Outstanding Playground Areas
Three wonderful playground areas with play equipment for play and education.
Rooted in Faith
A strong Catholic education steeped in the teachings of faith and morals.
St. Michael's Faculty
Outstanding, certified, and highly qualified teachers who put the students first.
After the Bell
An extended day program that is a safe, familiar, and loving environment for students until 6:00 p.m.
Leadership Through Service
Extracurricular clubs like Quiz Bowl, Beta, Robotics, Student Council, Choir, and 4H help build leadership.
Dec 15
Living Nativity1:30 PM
Basketball: Boys 6th, 7th, & 8th5:30 PM
Dec 16
Basketball: Boys 5th5:30 PM
Basketball: Girls 6th6:15 PM
Dec 20